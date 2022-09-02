Plans announced for new central office, career tech academy for Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans have been announced for a new central office and career tech academy after the Huntsville City Council voted to donate 14 acres to Huntsville City Schools.

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley said the new buildings will help the school system better serve its students.

“We are grateful and we are committed to being good stewards of this gift which will ultimately benefit 23,000 students and this community,” Finley said in a statement. “At this new center, we will be able to increase student participation, increase partnerships, expand program opportunities, and ultimately help build our workforce here in Huntsville.

The city will also donate $1 million to Huntsville City Schools for reimbursement once the project is finished. The school system will give the city $100 at closing for the purchase as part of the agreement.

The project is tentatively scheduled to be finished by 2025.

