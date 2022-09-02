Deals
Owens Cross Roads PD K9 unit receives donation

The department’s K9 Raven will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.
The department's K9 Raven will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.(Owens Cross Roads Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Owens Cross Roads Police Department K9 unit received a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The department’s K9 Raven will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. The vest will be embroidered with the message, “This gift of protection provided by Keith.”

Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has the mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. Vested Interest in K9s has provided 4,740 vests to K9s in the United States.

