Humidity returns with the holiday weekend looking fairly wet

Good morning and happy Friday! Things are starting off a touch warmer this morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s, areas of fog have developed into parts of Cullman County again.

You will feel the humidity difference today as our flow has shifted to the south, highs today will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with isolated storms developing by the afternoon hours. Hopefully these storms will wrap up around sunset for the high school football games this evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with warmer lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The Labor Day weekend forecast is looking wetter at this point with mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected Saturday through Monday with highs in the low to middle 80s. Periods of heavier rain showers and storms will be possible each day, there will still be some dry hours to enjoy some time outside. The most widespread and heavy rainfall will be expected on Sunday, rainfall totals can exceed one to three inches in some communities.

The pattern will stay fairly active heading into the following week with more chances for rain and storms, temperatures are trending slightly below average in the middle 80s.

