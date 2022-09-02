Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ever wonder how to get Sprocket at your next party?

The mascot of the Rocket City Trash Pandas can hangout at your wedding, reunion, school and everything in between! It all happens because of Trash Pandas Foundation, the team’s non-profit that rasies money for these events, special charity nights, the Boys and Girls Club and more.

Fore more information on how you can help or book Sprocket at your next party, visit milb.com.

