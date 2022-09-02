Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife

Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested on Friday for attempting to murder his wife.

Brian Mann, a local chiropractor, is accused of intentionally poisoning his wife. This week a Morgan County Grand Jury indicted Mann following an investigation by the Hartselle Police Department.

The case is ongoing and this story will be updated when there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Quail Creek campground, one dead, two detained
Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72
Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72
One killed in motorcycle-car wreck in Huntsville
Light rail discussions begin in Huntsville
Light rail transit in Huntsville. Perhaps. But it’s decades away...

Latest News

Oakwood University Church collecting bottled water for Jackson, Mississippi residents
Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County
Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co.
Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting