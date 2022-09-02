Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested on Friday for attempting to murder his wife.

Brian Mann, a local chiropractor, is accused of intentionally poisoning his wife. This week a Morgan County Grand Jury indicted Mann following an investigation by the Hartselle Police Department.

The case is ongoing and this story will be updated when there is more information.

