Georgia man arrested in Rainsville for forged prescription

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, the Rainsville Police Department arrested Dawson Phillip Brown, 23 of Stone Mountain, Georgia after he tried to pass a fake prescription.

According to RPD, Brown faxed a forged prescription to Rainsville Drugs for a controlled substance.

The pharmacists were skeptical of the prescription and called RPD to report it.

To go along with their apprehension of Brown, the pharmacy contacted him and informed him that the prescription was ready to be picked up.

When Brown came to pick up the prescription officers with RPD arrested him.

Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, passing a forged instrument and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.

Brown is being held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $10,050 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.