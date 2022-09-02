Deals
Friday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Highs in the 90s today with chances at showers and storms.

Humidity has returned.

Along with Friday rain chances will spill over into the holiday weekend. Plan accordingly for travel and outdoor events.

Expect the 80s for much of the weekend and a need for that umbrella.

Keeping an eye on activity in the Atlantic- another named storm could be possible by the weekend.

