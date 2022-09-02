Colbert Co. man led SWAT pursuit with his son, methamphetamine in the car

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 29 agents with the DEA and the ALEA arrested Ronald Eric Yarbrough II and hit him with several charges.

The agents were watching a home at 2509 E. 12th Avenue when they received information that Yarbrough was about to deliver 5 pounds of methamphetamine.

Agents with Muscle Shoals SWAT and ALEA SWAT were staged blocks away from the home. Once agents noticed Yarbrough’s silver Chevrolet Tahoe pull up in front of the home.

As the agents approached the home Yarbrough circled around a block, that is when Muscle Shoals SWAT attempted to block him in. Yarbrough then put his car in reverse and drove away, ALEA and DEA agents followed him.

According to a filed complaint, Yarbrough was seen throwing methamphetamine out of the passenger side window. Yarbrough continued to lead the pursuit until he was no longer throwing the drugs out of his car, this is when he stopped his car.

Once agents approached Yarbrough, they noticed that he had his four-year-old son in the car with him. Yarbrough and his son were covered in residue from the methamphetamine.

Yarbrough was taken into custody and transported to the Sheffield Police Department. Yarbrough’s son was taken to the SPD and DHR was notified, the child’s mother was also called into the SPD.

Once Yarbrough was in custody, agents returned to the home and recovered the drugs he through out of his vehicle.

According to the complaint, agents recovered 2 pounds of methamphetamine from several different locations in Sheffield.

Yarbrough is being charged with trafficking illegal drugs, endangerment of a child where controlled substances are produced or distributed, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and tampering

