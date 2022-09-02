Deals
City of Huntsville brings back weekly Jazz in the Park event
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - To add on top of Huntsville’s Music Month, for the first time since 2019, the city of Huntsville is bringing back Jazz in the Park.

The City of Huntsville’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI) and presenter Cynthia Joiner Real Estate Group are excited to bring back the event and say there’s never been a better time.

“Jazz in the Park was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, and we had a virtual event in 2021, so I’m happy we are returning to in-person entertainment this year,” ODEI Director and Concert Promoter Kenny Anderson said. “We’re looking forward to a great concert series and invite the whole community to come see what Jazz in the Park is all about!”

The event began as a spinoff of the Jazz in the Park summer series hosted by Magic City Smooth Jazz in Birmingham and other cities.

MCSJ is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting free concerts and cultural activities under the leadership of late Executive Director Bernard Lockhart.

Anderson said this year’s event will help establish the Bernard Lockhart Music Education Scholarship in honor of Lockhart, who died in 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

“We are doing everything we can to continue his legacy of providing high-quality, free concerts to the community,” Anderson said.

The schedule of performers is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 4 – Big Spring Park East

6 p.m.: John Stoddart

7:30 p.m.: Ragan Whiteside

Sunday, Sept 11. – The Orion Amphitheater

5 p.m.: Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind Band

6 p.m.: Jeff Ryan

7:30 p.m.: Matthew Whitaker

Sunday, Sept. 18 – Big Spring Park East

5 p.m.: Columbia High School Jazz Band

6 p.m.: Gino Rosario

7:30 p.m.: Adam Hawley

Sunday, Sept. 25 – Big Spring Park East

5 p.m.: Grissom High School Jazz Band

6 p.m. Dee Lucas

7:30 p.m. Phil Denny

For more information, visit the Jazz in the Park-Huntsville Facebook page.

