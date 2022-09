HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Burress Road between Cobb and Berkley roads will be closing temporarily starting Sept. 6.

The closure will happen daily Sept. 6-9 from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Below is a map of alternate routes that are suggested for drivers.

Burress Road closing temporarily. (City of Huntsville)

