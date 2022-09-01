Deals
Wife of former Huntsville Police officer convicted of murder speaks out

By Sean Dowling
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The wife of a former Huntsville Police Officer convicted of murder is speaking out.

Last year, William Darby was convicted of murdering a suicidal 49-year-old Jeffery Parker. Darby is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence. Darby’s wife, Keelin is now months away from heading back to court for her husband’s appeal. Despite her husband’s conviction, Keelin says she stands by her husband and that he did what he was trained to do.

Keelin said that Parker’s death was unfortunate but he should have followed commands.

“The death of Mr. Parker is unfortunate, but he didn’t follow commands,” Keelin said. “Lawful commands that were given to him by several police officers. And as a police officer myself, if you can’t follow our direction as a lawful order, then, whatever happens, is on you.”

Keelin Darby talks about the latest updates in her husband's case.

Keelin Darby says, for people who have never worn the uniform and had to make split-second decisions, this situation will never make sense to them.

She says that she has the body cam footage more times than she’d like and believes the video exonerates her husband and that it was a case of “suicide by cop.”

As for William Darby he will have another day in court to clear his name. In November, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals will hear oral arguments in his appeal, it gives both sides 30 minutes to present their case.

William Darby
William Darby(Jail View)

