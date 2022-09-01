Deals
Tuscumbia man arrested for selling heroin, female detained for felony warrants

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday evening Harold Dabney Jr., 53 was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.

Dabney’s home, 918 Madison Avenue in Tuscumbia, had been under surveillance for several weeks by the Tuscumbia Special Operations Group (TSOG) due to information of him selling heroin.

With that information TSOG along with the investigative bureau and patrol division executed a search warrant on Dabney’s home.

Officials located 6.5 grams of heroin packaged for sale, scales, two firearms, $1,169 cash and drug paraphernalia during the search.

A female at the home had felony warrants with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and was turned over to the sheriff’s department after being detained.

The Tuscumbia Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information regarding the case to contact the office at (256) 383-3121.

This is an ongoing investigation.

