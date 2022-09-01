Trial date set for suspect in Owen’s Cross Roads double murder from 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday Judge Donna Pate listed a trial date for Yoni Aguilar who is being charged with the killing of 13-year-old Maria Lopez and her grandmother, Oralia Mendoza in 2018.

Aguilar, along with Israel Gonzalez Palomino, is suspected of decapitating Lopez and killing Mendoza on June 4, 2018. Both are being charged with two counts of Capital Murder.

During Aguilar’s status conference, his trial date was set for May 1, 2023. He is being held at the Madison County Jail with no bond.

If convicted Aguilar could face the death penalty.

Palomino’s trial date is scheduled for December 5. He is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $10,000 bond for a drug charge and no bond for the Capital Murder charge.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.