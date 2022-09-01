Deals
Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thursday Afternoon
Thursday Afternoon(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The first day of Meteorological fall is off to a crisp start! Beautiful, comfortably hot afternoon ahead for your Thursday.

Highs in the 90s with clear skies.

A few clouds will shuffle in overnight with lows in the 70s.

Dry for your Thursday.

Friday is a different story… Humidity returns along with rain chances. Highs in the 90s will be less comfortable thanks to added moisture.

Into the holiday weekend we will notice cooler temperatures at the price of scattered to numerous showers and storms passing through.

Keeping an eye on activity in the Atlantic- another named storm could be possible by the weekend.

