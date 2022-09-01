Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

Suspect admits to murder while testifying at co-defendants trial

New details emerge in Domanek Jackson trial
Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the suspects charged with the 2018 murder of a good Samaritan took full responsibility for the killing while testifying at his co-defendant’s trial on Wednesday.

Domanek Jackson and X’Zavier Scott were charged with Capital Murder after police say they stabbed Tiffany Kelley in 2018. Investigators say Kelley was giving Jackson and Scott a ride when they stabbed her on Green Cove Road, dumped her body, stole her car, and drove home to Clarke County.

Opening statements in Jackson’s trial began on Tuesday.

Scott took the stand and told the court on Wednesday he was responsible for Kelley’s death.

He recounted what happened while on the stand, starting with how he and Jackson ended up in Huntsville. He said the two hitchhiked and were staying at an apartment here for about six weeks before the murder. He said they went to the Dollar General near the intersection of Green Cove Road and Memorial Parkway on the day of the killing to buy food. They found the murder weapon, a knife, at a bus stop. When they were ready to leave, Scott asked Kelley for a ride. He told the court that he sat in the backseat of Kelley’s car, blacked out, and started stabbing her.

He said he had no plan, and he believes the blackout was caused by depression and anxiety.

Scott said Jackson had nothing to do with the murder and he told her to lie to the police.

Jackson’s trial continued at 9 a.m. Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, the evidentiary portion of the trial is over.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
One killed in motorcycle-car wreck in Huntsville
Car crash
One person in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hazel Green

Latest News

Former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s attorneys request dismissal of conviction, sentencing
State responds to former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for case dismissal
First Alert Weather team recaps August 2022 temps in north Alabama
A look at north Alabama's weather recap for August 2022
Biden Appoints Dr. Patricia Sims to NIAC Special Council
President Biden to appoint Drake State President to National Infrastructure Advisory Council
Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial
Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial