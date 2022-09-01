Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

SCOUTED: What we’re loving for this fall’s fashion

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - September officially marks the start of fall!

If you’re wondering what outfits to pack your closet with this season, Dawn Pampelly with The Scout Guide Huntsville is checking in with the ladies from Monkee’s, Personal Couture and Carriage House to find the best trends for fall.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
58-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
One killed in motorcycle-car wreck in Huntsville
Car crash
One person in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hazel Green