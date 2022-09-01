President Biden to appoint Drake State President to National Infrastructure Advisory Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The President of Drake State Community & Technical College will soon be the newest member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC).

President Biden plans to appoint Dr. Patricia G. Sims to the NIAC.

The NIAC informs the White House on how to reduce physical and cyber risks and improve the security and resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure sectors. She will be the only Alabama representative among 26 other industry and government leaders selected for this appointment.

“It’s an honor to be asked to serve on this much-needed council,” Dr. Sims said.

Dr. Sims has been President of Drake State since 2018. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Alabama State Port Authority, the Alabama Partnership for Children, and the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust.

