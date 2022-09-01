One killed in motorcycle-car wreck in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has died as a result of a fatal motorcycle-car crash at the intersection of Bailey Cove Road and Willowbrook Drive on Wednesday night.

Don Webster with HEMSI says that the call came in on the crash at 7:36 p.m. and the man, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the scene.

According to Webster, the driver of the car is uninjured.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.