New legal filings and scheduling issues may delay Mason Sisk’s capital murder trial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Legal wrangling and a busy schedule may mean a delay in bringing Mason Sisk to trial.

He’s the Limestone County teenager charged with capital murder in the death of his father, 38-year-old John Sisk, his stepmother, 35-year-old Mary Sisk; and their three children, 6-year-old Kane, 5-year-old Rorrie and 6-month-old Colson.

Sisk plead not guilty in April 2021. His trial is scheduled for September 12th but that could change.

One of Sisk’s attorneys told a judge his schedule is jam-packed. Attorney Michael Sizemore listed off nearly two dozen cases on his agenda all scheduled to go to trial in the same week.

His trial has already been pushed back. Sisk’s trial was supposed to be almost a year ago on November 1, 2021, but it was delayed because the presiding judge was retiring the very next day.

This case is facing some legal issues as well. Sisk’s defense team wants to throw out statements their client made on the night of his arrest. They say officers didn’t read Sisk his rights when he made those comments.

Now, the prosecution is pushing back against that claim.

They say Sisk wasn’t under arrest or in custody at the time. They’re quoting a deputy on the scene that night who told Sisk he was quote, “detained until we can figure out what’s going on.” Prosecutors say, legally, the deputy didn’t need to read Sisk his rights.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.