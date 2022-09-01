Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

New legal filings and scheduling issues may delay Mason Sisk’s capital murder trial

WAFF's Megan Plokta reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Legal wrangling and a busy schedule may mean a delay in bringing Mason Sisk to trial.

He’s the Limestone County teenager charged with capital murder in the death of his father, 38-year-old John Sisk, his stepmother, 35-year-old Mary Sisk; and their three children, 6-year-old Kane, 5-year-old Rorrie and 6-month-old Colson.

Sisk plead not guilty in April 2021. His trial is scheduled for September 12th but that could change.

One of Sisk’s attorneys told a judge his schedule is jam-packed. Attorney Michael Sizemore listed off nearly two dozen cases on his agenda all scheduled to go to trial in the same week.

His trial has already been pushed back. Sisk’s trial was supposed to be almost a year ago on November 1, 2021, but it was delayed because the presiding judge was retiring the very next day.

This case is facing some legal issues as well. Sisk’s defense team wants to throw out statements their client made on the night of his arrest. They say officers didn’t read Sisk his rights when he made those comments.

Now, the prosecution is pushing back against that claim.

They say Sisk wasn’t under arrest or in custody at the time. They’re quoting a deputy on the scene that night who told Sisk he was quote, “detained until we can figure out what’s going on.” Prosecutors say, legally, the deputy didn’t need to read Sisk his rights.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
Car crash
One person in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hazel Green
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says

Latest News

Keelin Darby talks about the latest updates in her husband's case.
Wife of former Huntsville Police officer convicted of murder speaks out
Light rail discussions begin in Huntsville
Light rail discussions begin in Huntsville
Huntsville looking to expand public transit options
Huntsville looking to expand public transit options
Car crashes into collision center
Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop