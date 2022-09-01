Light rail transit could come to University Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A train rocketing through Huntsville is on the horizon for public transit leaders.

There are several steps before Huntsville public transit sets up a light rail.

The city’s Transit Manager, John Autry, says they would build it on their most used existing bus route along the University Drive/Highway 72 corridor, but in order to pursue this project, the government needs proof that Huntsville residents would use it.

Autry says the federal government needs to green-light the rail because they will fund the majority of the project.

The city needs to see at least 3,000 daily riders on a single line before they can start the process. Autry says they’re already well underway. He says there says some lines see as many as 2,500 daily riders already.

He says they could reach this goal within five years because of all the growth happening in the city right now.

When they reach their benchmark, the first step is building a Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT), which is a “high-quality bus-based transit system that delivers fast, comfortable, and cost-effective services at metro-level capacities,” according to the Institute for Transportation & Development Policy.

Autry says, for now, they’re trying to improve services to increase ridership.

“It starts incrementally by making your service better and more frequent where you need it the most,” says Autry. “Eventually you get to BRT which means bigger stations with more amenities similar to a light rail.”

Right now, Birmingham is in the process of building its own BRT. Autry says he will be taking inspiration from their project. He also says he will take notes from the Greater Clevland Regional Transit Authority because it’s considered the gold standard of public transit.

