“It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road”: Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road, you know? But of course that wasn’t the case.”

Jeremy Hammond couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the footage of a stolen truck careening off the road before crashing into a pole and damaging several cars in the lot of Eagle Collision Center. The crash happened after 5 o’clock Tuesday evening.

“Now what we are dealing with is cars we already had repaired are going to have to be prepared again, so that puts our customers in a bind, pushes out repairs dates and all that so, just causes us a headache from dealing with our insurance and get everybody taken care of.”

I spoke to a woman who didn’t want to go on camera, but says she saw the incident first hand. She says the truck turned off Old Railroad Bed Road on Highway 72 West, damaging her own car before crashing.

She provided these photos showing the damage done to the road and the aftermath of the collision.

“The whole situation was sketchy, it was a stolen truck with a lawn trailer, everything,” Hammond said. “And by the time it got here, I guess she done slung the trailer off hit a few cars down the road, and then hit one here. And then of course we have fence damage, telephone pole down, and three of the customers’ cars are damaged.”

Hammond tells me at this time it’s still too early to assess how much everything will cost.

We’ve reached out to Madison County deputies, state troopers and paramedics to see where things with her stand with the alleged truck thief.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.