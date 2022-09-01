Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

“It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road”: Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop.

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road, you know? But of course that wasn’t the case.”

Jeremy Hammond couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the footage of a stolen truck careening off the road before crashing into a pole and damaging several cars in the lot of Eagle Collision Center. The crash happened after 5 o’clock Tuesday evening.

“Now what we are dealing with is cars we already had repaired are going to have to be prepared again, so that puts our customers in a bind, pushes out repairs dates and all that so, just causes us a headache from dealing with our insurance and get everybody taken care of.”

I spoke to a woman who didn’t want to go on camera, but says she saw the incident first hand. She says the truck turned off Old Railroad Bed Road on Highway 72 West, damaging her own car before crashing.

She provided these photos showing the damage done to the road and the aftermath of the collision.

“The whole situation was sketchy, it was a stolen truck with a lawn trailer, everything,” Hammond said. “And by the time it got here, I guess she done slung the trailer off hit a few cars down the road, and then hit one here. And then of course we have fence damage, telephone pole down, and three of the customers’ cars are damaged.”

Hammond tells me at this time it’s still too early to assess how much everything will cost.

We’ve reached out to Madison County deputies, state troopers and paramedics to see where things with her stand with the alleged truck thief.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retail space, apartments coming to Huntsville
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
Car crash
One person in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hazel Green

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s attorneys request dismissal of conviction, sentencing
'Don't leave kids alone online': Expert says parents should monitor their child's online activity
Hartselle attorney shares importance of monitoring your child’s online activity