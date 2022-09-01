Deals
Huntsville Utilities announces weekly road closures on Memorial Parkway Frontage Road

Lane Closure
Lane Closure(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will close the outside line and parts of the middle lane of the southbound Memorial Parkway Frontage Road from Mastin Lake Road to Bradshaw Circle for water line installation work.

The lanes will be closed until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2.

The same closure will happen again from 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6 until 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 9.

Starting Monday, September 12, the closure will happen weekly closing on Monday at 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 5 p.m. through October 7.

Huntsville Utilities are asking drivers to avoid this area if possible and if you are traveling through it to do so with caution.

Travelers are advised to plan alternate routes to minimize any inconvenience and if alternate routes are not available, shifting traffic patterns and possible delays are to be expected.

