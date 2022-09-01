Deals
Huntsville Transit team wants your opinion on public transportation

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville residents are in the driver’s seat when it comes to the city’s public transit.

City leaders are holding community meetings because they say they really need public input.

The bus system has to cater to the specific Huntsville community so they need to hear from people who regularly use the busses as well as those who want to use the public transit system.

City of Huntsville Transit Manager John Autry says they have these sessions every two to three years. They take the opportunity to check in on long-term projects and their ridership. They want to see if they need to alter projects or change priorities.

Autry says he expects riders to request buses arriving more frequently and later into the evenings. He says riders have also asked him to expand services to Sunday. Right now buses run until 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

Autry explains that a robust bus system helps make Huntsville more equitable.

“When you get out here with the people you’ll see a lot of individuals where this is the only way to get to your doctor’s appointment or to make a trip to the grocery store so they depend on us,” says Autry.

Several meetings will be held on September 13 and 14. If you can’t make it you can submit your recommendations to GoHuntsvilleTransit.com.

September 13:

  • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Huntsville Madison Co. Senior Center
  • 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Huntsville Transit Center
  • 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center

September 14:

  • 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., Huntsville Transit Center
  • 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sandra Moon Community Complex

