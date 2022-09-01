Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72

Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72
Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72(WCJB)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston.

Preston was critically injured after being ejected from the 2012 Honda Accord he was driving left the road, overturned and struck a tree.

According to ALEA, Preston was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Preston was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash happened on U.S. 72 near Sod Road, three miles west of Athens. ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
58-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
One killed in motorcycle-car wreck in Huntsville
Car crash
One person in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hazel Green

Latest News

Business applications available for medical marijuana licenses.
Applications for cannabis business licenses now open in Alabama
Blake Mitchell Williams, 30
Decatur man arrested for promoting child prostitution
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
58-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.