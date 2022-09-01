Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston.

Preston was critically injured after being ejected from the 2012 Honda Accord he was driving left the road, overturned and struck a tree.

According to ALEA, Preston was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Preston was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash happened on U.S. 72 near Sod Road, three miles west of Athens. ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.