How Annie F. Downs is helping us ‘Chase the Fun’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we like to talk about all things fun, something Annie F. Downs knows all about.

The teacher turned author and speaker is known for her loud laugh and sound advice. Like the rest of us, Downs is not exempt from challenges the world often throws at us. We rarely have time for everything we have to do, let alone what we want to do.

That’s why her latest book, “Chase the Fun,” is helping us all discover fun right where were are. In the 100-day devotional, Downs asks the reader insightful questions about what fun means to them and how to make it happen.

Fun isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity!

So, how do we start? What if I’m going through some tough stuff and fun feels out of reach? How do I make time for fun? We’ve all have those questions. But, Annie F. Downs is here to lead the way!

You can pick up “Chase the Fun” wherever you buy books and follow along with Downs on Instagram, or her podcast, That Sounds Fun.

