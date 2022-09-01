Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

Hartselle attorney shares importance of monitoring your child’s online activity

'Don't leave kids alone online': Expert says parents should monitor their child's online activity
By Javon Williams and Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 27, 25-year-old Anthonie Swallow was arrested and charged with sex abuse after picking up a 16-year-old girl from Mississippi who was reported missing.

The two had been talking on a gaming app named Discord for several months before the incident. Hartselle Juvenile Attorney Patrick Caver says that parents need to be aware of apps like Discord.

“The problem with Discord is it’s more of a private chat room thing in which they can talk to anybody and it’s kind of private and is a lot of isolation involved in that and these people out there they will find a way to talk to your child,” Caver said.

Caver says children can quickly become comfortable with people like Swallow through these private messages.

“It won’t just start off with something bad it will be like a week, two weeks of talking to your child, getting your child comfortable with what they’re talking about, and then it moves up,” said Caver.

Caver said the internet is never safe for children without proper supervision.

“A lot of times when kids are doing something like this you’ll see a lot of isolation they’ll stay in their bedroom a lot,” Caver said. “They’ll be on their cell phones at 2, 3 o’clock in the morning.”

Caver says that parents should be more aware of other social media apps as well such as Instagram or Snapchat.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retail space, apartments coming to Huntsville
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
Car crash
One person in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hazel Green

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s attorneys request dismissal of conviction, sentencing
'Don't leave kids alone online': Expert says parents should monitor their child's online activity
'Don't leave kids alone online': Expert says parents should monitor their child's online activity