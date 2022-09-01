DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday ALEA Region F Narcotics Agents, ADETF Region F Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors arrested and charged Rayford Russell Jr, 73 with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Trafficking in any illegal drug.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into Russell spans over eight months.

Agents were able to seize 10 lbs. of methamphetamine being sent through Postal Services when Postal Inspectors intercepted the package. The package was intended to be sent to Russell. This led the DeKalb County SRT Team to execute a search warrant.

After further investigations and interviews warrants were obtained for Russell. At the scene over $40,000, a firearm and property believed to have been obtained by drug proceeds were seized.

According to the DCSO, the case is still under investigation with more charges and arrests pending. Russell is on Federal Probation for a Trafficking Charge he received in 2007.

