Decatur man arrested for promoting child prostitution
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday a Decatur man was arrested on promoting prostitution charge.
According to the indictment of Blake Mitchell Williams, 30 filed in May, he “did knowingly advance or profit from the prostitution” of a child under the age of 16.
Williams was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he remains on $30,000 bond.
