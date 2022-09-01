Decatur man arrested for promoting child prostitution

Blake Mitchell Williams, 30
Blake Mitchell Williams, 30(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday a Decatur man was arrested on promoting prostitution charge.

According to the indictment of Blake Mitchell Williams, 30 filed in May, he “did knowingly advance or profit from the prostitution” of a child under the age of 16.

Williams was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he remains on $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
58-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
One killed in motorcycle-car wreck in Huntsville
Car crash
One person in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hazel Green

Latest News

Business applications available for medical marijuana licenses.
Applications for cannabis business licenses now open in Alabama
Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72
Huntsville man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 72
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
58-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.