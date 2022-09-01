Decatur man arrested for promoting child prostitution

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday a Decatur man was arrested on promoting prostitution charge.

According to the indictment of Blake Mitchell Williams, 30 filed in May, he “did knowingly advance or profit from the prostitution” of a child under the age of 16.

Williams was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he remains on $30,000 bond.

