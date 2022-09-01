Days of our Lives moves exclusively to Peacock streaming service

The sands will continue falling through the famed hourglass, but they will be viewed in a new home.

On September 12, Days of our Lives will be moving exclusively to the Peacock Streaming Service. The series has aired more than 14,000 episodes on NBC since its debut in November 1965.

NBC officials said the show’s move to streaming is happening due to a growing trend of streaming viewers. Days of our Lives has already been streaming on the service. Episodes were previously posted one day after airing on TV. Starting September 12, new episodes will be added to Peacock each weekday.

Viewers with questions or concerns about the show’s move are encouraged to call this toll-free number: 855-597-1827

The toll-free Customer Care line opened on September 1 and will remain throughout the show’s transition.

