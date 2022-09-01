Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week police are looking for several men who tried to still money from an ATM. They did not get away with any cash, but authorities are still trying to bring them to justice.

This happened on August 11th on Highway 72 west. In the surveillance images, a few men in front of the ATM and one with a crowbar trying to open it can be seen.

At one point another man comes into view and uses a blow torch to break in.

The group did manage to open the ATM, but detectives say they were not able to get into the area where the cash is stored. If you recognize any of them, call Huntsville Police.

Officers are looking for more people in the area.

Officers say Ronda Hendricks stole 25 cartons of cigarettes from a local Mapco gas station.

Dusty Havner is believed to have rented several items from Bestway Rental without paying. Havner is charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.

Remmi Moore allegedly sprayed someone with a kind of pepper spray that was not used for its intended purpose.

According to police, Courtney Watts attacked someone with a knife during an argument.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

