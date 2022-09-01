Comfortable morning with sun and low humidity today

Wow… what a refreshing start we have to our Thursday morning with low humidity and temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s!

Fair skies will be overhead to start the day with isolated areas of fog into Cullman County. Today will be a fantastic day for the first day of September with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, winds will be fairly calm from the north. A few more clouds will move in overnight leaving us a touch warmer for Friday morning, lows will start off in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with the humidity levels starting to rise, high temperatures will reach the lower 90s again. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop during the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday and will hopefully wrap up before the high school football games kick off.

The Labor Day weekend forecast is looking wetter at this point with mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected Saturday through Monday with highs in the low to middle 80s. Periods of heavier rain showers and storms will be possible each day, there will still be some dry hours to enjoy some time outside. The most widespread and heavy rainfall will be expected on Sunday, rainfall totals can exceed one to two inches in some communities.

The pattern will stay fairly active heading into the following week with more chances for rain and storms, temperatures are trending slightly below average in the middle 80s.

