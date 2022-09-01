Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

Comfortable morning with sun and low humidity today

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wow… what a refreshing start we have to our Thursday morning with low humidity and temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s! 

Fair skies will be overhead to start the day with isolated areas of fog into Cullman County.  Today will be a fantastic day for the first day of September with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, winds will be fairly calm from the north.  A few more clouds will move in overnight leaving us a touch warmer for Friday morning, lows will start off in the middle to upper 60s. 

Friday will be mostly sunny with the humidity levels starting to rise, high temperatures will reach the lower 90s again.  Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop during the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday and will hopefully wrap up before the high school football games kick off. 

The Labor Day weekend forecast is looking wetter at this point with mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected Saturday through Monday with highs in the low to middle 80s.  Periods of heavier rain showers and storms will be possible each day, there will still be some dry hours to enjoy some time outside.  The most widespread and heavy rainfall will be expected on Sunday, rainfall totals can exceed one to two inches in some communities. 

The pattern will stay fairly active heading into the following week with more chances for rain and storms, temperatures are trending slightly below average in the middle 80s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on I-65N in Cullman Co.
One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
Car crash
One person in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hazel Green
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 4:30-5:00pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Refreshing & Dry This Afternoon...Wetter Labor Day Weekend
WAFF Humidity
Foggy start, less humidity & sunshine today