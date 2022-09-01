Deals
Applications for cannabis business licenses now open in Alabama

Business applications available for medical marijuana licenses.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Business Commission will start accepting applications for medical marijuana business licenses starting September 1st, 2022.

Anyone may apply for a license that will allow them able to grow, transport or sell marijuana.

You can request a business application here.

Requests for the applications will end October 17. The Business Application Forms will issued to requestors on October 24.

There is a non-refundable application fee for all license types is $2,500.

For further resources on license types, fees, contact information, and frequently asked questions check out AMCC’s website.

