Applications for cannabis business licenses now open in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Business Commission will start accepting applications for medical marijuana business licenses starting September 1st, 2022.

Anyone may apply for a license that will allow them able to grow, transport or sell marijuana.

You can request a business application here.

Requests for the applications will end October 17. The Business Application Forms will issued to requestors on October 24.

There is a non-refundable application fee for all license types is $2,500.

For further resources on license types, fees, contact information, and frequently asked questions check out AMCC’s website.

