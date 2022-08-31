Why McKenzie Lockhart’s new album, “The Kindness of Strangers” leaves us feeling hopeful

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ever been stranded outside of your van in the middle of a national park? That’s what McKenzie Lockhart encountered before she wrote her latest album, “The Kindess of Strangers.”

The singer/songwriter grew up in the Shoals area surrounded by rich music history. Not quite feeling the Nashville scene, she prefers to make music where her heart is, at home. It’s friends, family and even stragers that inspire the musician.

Her album “The Kindness of Strangers” has been out for less than a week and she said the feeling is one similar to when her dog curls up to snuggle with her.

“Y’all have made me feel like benj (my dog) makes me feel when he chooses the snuggle time versus me forcing the snuggles. Just so much love,” the artist posted on Instgram. What a feeling.

The name of the album, also the first track on the record, comes from Lockhart’s overwhelming appreciation of kindness. In 2020, Lockhart and a group of friends headed out west to see some national parks. One of their days was spent trying to find help after they were locked out of their van. A long way from home, a couple of strangers got them a hotel room, some toothbrushes and made sure they were safe until they could get help with the car.

A few months down the road, she had the idea for a new album. It wasn’t long before people from all over started pouring in funds to help bring the record to life. Friends, fellow musicians and, you guessed it, strangers, all came together to help fully fund the album.

The track list features a song with Grammy award-winning musician John Paul White, while other songs share the perspective of a hopeful heart amid painful circumstances. There’s even a cheerful song about her dog. You could say there’s a little something for everyone.

Lockhart is often found playing around the Tennessee Valley. If you get the chance to catch a show, she usually meets her audience with a couple of jokes and a song that will make you tear up at least once.

“The Kindness of Strangers,” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you stream music. You can follow along and find out where she’s playing next on the musician’s Instagram.

