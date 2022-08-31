UAH student has unique view of scrubbed Artemis I launch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Spectators from all around the country and students from the University of Alabama at Huntsville quickly made their way to Cape Canaveral on Aug. 29 to see the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket takeoff.

Unfortunately due to weather, a hydrogen leak in the fuel tank on the Core Stage and an issue with Engine No. 3, the SLS did not leave the launch pad.

Decision-makers in the launch control room on Monday night said that it was not an actual engine problem, but a problem in the fuel through the engine that forced them to scrub.

There were thousands of visitors who flew or drove to Florida to witness this historic launch, but even though it did not happen, they weren’t disappointed.

One of the spectators went back to Huntsville with a story that could be even better than the launch itself.

Megan Jordan is a junior aerospace engineering student at the University of Alabama at Huntsville.

Jordan took a 13-hour bus ride from Huntsville to the Space Coast with 50 other UAH aerospace and engineering students anticipating the Artemis I launch. That was amazing enough until she got a phone call from the White House.

“‘Would you like to come and view the launch from OSB and also meet Vice President Kamala Harris’,” Jordan said. ”I was like, ‘is that like a question?’ Of course, I want to come to do that. So, I got to go with her (Harris).”

Jordan stood waiting and watching as the countdown clock ticked toward liftoff all while listening to the complicated challenges launch managers faced. Then she heard the launch was scrubbed. Jordan said she is naturally disappointed.

“Not rushing is important and just waiting is necessary,” Jordan said. “I was definitely sad that the launch was a scrub, but being able to meet the vice president is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

On Tuesday, Jordan got on the bus ride back to Huntsville but she said she hopes to “scoop some coins together” for another bus ride back on Thursday or maybe even a last-minute red-eye flight.

Money and missing class are an issue for so many of these college students but Jordan hopes the stars align and she can go back to Cape Canaveral.

