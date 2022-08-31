UAH student had a VP view at scrubbed Artemis I launch

Deals
UAH student invited to view Artemis I launch with VP Kamala Harris before it was scrubbed
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Spectators from all around the country and students from the University of Alabama at Huntsville quickly made their way to Cape Canaveral on August 29 to see the Space Launch System rocket takeoff.

Unfortunately due to weather, a hydrogen leak in the fuel tank on the Core Stage and an “issue” with Engine #3 the SLS did not leave the launch pad.

48′s Liz Hurley heard from decision-makers in the Launch Control room on Monday night who said that it was not an actual engine problem but a problem in the fuel through the engine that forced them to scrub.

We are waiting to hear tonight if that is in fact what happened. If not, they may have to take the SLS back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to do the investigation and repair work.

There were thousands of visitors who flew or drove to Florida to witness this historic launch but even though it did not happen they weren’t disillusioned.

One of the disillusioned spectators is heading back to Huntsville with a story that could be even better than the launch itself.

Megan Jordan is a junior aerospace engineering student at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

Jordan took a 13-hour bus ride from Huntsville to the Space Coast with 50 other UAH aerospace and engineering students anticipating the Artemis 1 launch. That was amazing enough until she got a phone call from the White House!

“Would you like to come and view the launch from OSB and also meet VP Kamala Harris,” Jordan said.”I was like is that like a question? Of course!!! I want to come to do that. and so I got to go with her!”

Jordan stood waiting and watching as the countdown clock ticked toward liftoff all while listening to the complicated challenges launch managers faced. Then she heard the launch was scrubbed. Jordan says she is naturally disappointed but not disillusioned.

“Not rushing is important and just waiting is necessary,” Jordan said. “I was definitely sad that the launch was a scrub but being able to meet the VP is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

On Tuesday Jordan got on the bus ride back to Huntsville but she says she hopes to “scoop some coins together” for another bus ride back on Thursday or maybe even a last-minute red eye.

Money and missing class are an issue with so many of these college students but she hopes the stars align and she can go back to Cape Canaveral.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

