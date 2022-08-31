Deals
Two suspects charged with capital murder after Decatur murder

Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been charged with capital murder after a robbery turned into a murder in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department began a homicide investigation after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on the morning of Aug. 26.

According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot next to a dumpster just after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

The victim was identified as Daniel Abbate, 20, and it was determined that he had been shot. According to Decatur Police, two people were responsible for Abbate’s death.

Court documents show that the Decatur Police Department was responding to a welfare check when they found a deceased male.

On Monday morning, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with Capital Murder. The second suspect was identified as Justin Da Shawn Fuqua, 18.

Court documents show that Fuqua allegedly killed Abbate intentionally during a robbery.

Fuqua was on the run before giving up and turning himself into authorities Tuesday afternoon. Fuqua was charged with Capital Murder.

The 17-year-old’s name and picture will not be released.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown has set no bond for the individuals.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

