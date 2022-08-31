Deals
Trinity man arrested for allegedly assaulting 3 police officers

Christian Tyler Parker
Christian Tyler Parker(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man was arrested on Aug. 30, after he allegedly assaulted three police officers during a domestic violence call.

A deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on County Road 221 in Trinity. When the deputy arrived, Christian Tyler Parker, 22, began fighting with the deputy, according to reports. A second deputy arrived to the scene and was assaulted by Parker.

A family member helped the two deputies hold Parker down until officers with the Moulton Police Department arrived. One officer with Moulton PD was also injured when trying to handcuff Parker.

One deputy was treated for a broken nose and released from Lawrence Medical Center. Another deputy was treated for a broken hand and released. The Moulton police officer was treated for a broken hand and released.

Parker was taken to the Morgan County Jail. A bond will be set by a judge.

Parker was charged with three counts of second-degree assault on a police officer, two counts of third-degree domestic violence harassment and resisting arrest.

