Thieves targeting Huntsville church mailboxes

The pastor of the Willowbrook Baptist Church in Huntsville says that the thieves target the mailboxes on Saturdays when no one is in the building.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says thieves have recently targeted multiple Huntsville churches.

The pastor of Willowbrook Baptist Church says that the thieves have been stealing from church mailboxes on Saturdays when no one is in the building.

Pastor Mark McClelland says the thieves sift through the mail and take anything that looks like a check or a donation. McClelland says that the thieves are not just robbing the church.

“They are not just robbing from the church, they are robbing from god,” McClelland said. “Our prayer is that the thieves not only get caught but they get captured by Christ and they trust him.”

United States Postal Inspector, Tony Robinson says that if caught, the thieves could spend up to five years in federal prison for mail theft.

“Additional charges can be levied against the criminals based on what they do with the mail,” Robinson said. “They can steal the mail and never do anything with it but still be charged and sentenced to jail time.”

Willowbrook Baptist Church changed its mailbox so that now mail can only go through a small sliver and directly into the building with no access from outside.

The Huntsville Police Department is looking into the matter and has a person of interest at this time.

