Teen charged with negligent homicide files for youthful offender status

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - In early August, a Colbert County teen was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Harley Scruggs. Now the teen has filed for youthful offender status.

In Feb. Scruggs was a passenger in a vehicle operated by Kailey Whitehurst when the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Scruggs was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Aug. 29, Whitehurst and her defense team filed for youthful offender status.

A grand jury indictment shows that Whitehurst is being charged due to excessive speed which is a violation of Alabama codes. Whitehurst was arrested in early Aug. and subsequently released on bond.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. for Whitehurst.

