Sam’s story and the fight against pediatric cancer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Christie Harmon lost her son Sam to cancer, she wanted to make sure other children and families have the help and encouragement needed during a tough battle.

Through the Isaiah 41:10 Foundation, Christie and many others are honoring Sam and helping others find hope and courage each day. The organization provides books for sick children, funds cancer research and so much more.

On September 24, the 4th annual Carnival of Giving is happening at Athletic Club Alabama in Huntsville. The event will be a host of games, prizes, food, a silent auction and everything inbetween. It’s a time for families to take a break, enjoy time together and raise money for cancer research.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to Isaiah4110.org.

