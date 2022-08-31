Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru celebrates end of school supply drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru and Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen partnered for a school supply drive that began in June.

On Wednesday, Rose of Sharon and Landers McLarty Subaru celebrated the end of that school supply drive. Hundreds of backpacks, pencils and paper were sent home with kids through the supply drive this year.

This was another event held by the two companies as part of their year-long partnership.

