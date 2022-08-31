Registration opens for Huntsville Parks & Rec fall break camps

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Registration is now open for the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department’s fall break day camps.

Fall break day camps will be at five recreation and community centers from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 3-7. Students in grades 1-6 that attend Huntsville City Schools may attend the camp. The cost is $50 for the first child and $30 for each additional sibling.

Day camps will offer art activities, outdoor play and games. Children should bring their own lunches and a snack will be provided.

Specialty camps will be offered Oct. 3-7, costing $25 per child.

NASC Indoor Soccer Camp will be from 9-11 a.m. at Johnson Legacy Center. Youth basketball camp will be at the Max Luther Community Center from 8:30 a.m. - noon. Little Picasso Art Camp will be from 1-4 p.m. at Optimist Recreation Center.

The deadline to register for these camps is Sept. 23. Click here to learn more.

