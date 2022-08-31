Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

Registration opens for Huntsville Parks & Rec fall break camps

Registration is now open for the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department’s fall break day...
Registration is now open for the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department’s fall break day camps. (Source: City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Registration is now open for the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department’s fall break day camps.

Fall break day camps will be at five recreation and community centers from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 3-7. Students in grades 1-6 that attend Huntsville City Schools may attend the camp. The cost is $50 for the first child and $30 for each additional sibling.

Day camps will offer art activities, outdoor play and games. Children should bring their own lunches and a snack will be provided.

Specialty camps will be offered Oct. 3-7, costing $25 per child.

NASC Indoor Soccer Camp will be from 9-11 a.m. at Johnson Legacy Center. Youth basketball camp will be at the Max Luther Community Center from 8:30 a.m. - noon. Little Picasso Art Camp will be from 1-4 p.m. at Optimist Recreation Center.

The deadline to register for these camps is Sept. 23. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retail space, apartments coming to Huntsville
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
Hampton was arrested after officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered an altered...
Decatur Police arrest man with gun at high school football game
Anthonie Dakota Swallow, 25
Limestone Co. man charged for picking up Mississippi teen reported missing

Latest News

On Wednesday, Rose of Sharon and Landers McLarty Subaru celebrated the end of that school...
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru celebrates end of school supply drive
On Wednesday, Rose of Sharon and Landers McLarty Subaru celebrated the end of that school...
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru celebrates end of school supply drive
A Trinity man was arrested on Aug. 30, after he allegedly assaulted three police officers...
Trinity man arrested for allegedly assaulting 3 police officers
One person who was riding a bike was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being...
One person in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hazel Green