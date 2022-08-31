Refreshing & Dry This Afternoon...Wetter Labor Day Weekend

Drier air is filtering into the Tennessee Valley this afternoon behind the cold front that pushed through the area overnight leaving us with much more refreshing conditions today. Expect plenty of sunshine with little in the way of cloud cover into the rest of your afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will still be quite hot as we top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, but it shouldn’t feel as uncomfortable thanks to lower humidity levels. Conditions will remain clear and quiet as you head to bed with overnight lows even cooler dipping into the low and mid 60s.

More beautiful weather is on tap for your Thursday with lower humidity and dry conditions sticking around. Highs will be seasonal and stay in the low 90s with a few clouds moving in late in the day. This will keep overnight lows trending a bit warmer into the mid and upper 60s.

Humidity returns back to the forecast on Friday with flow veering back to the south. A few isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible late in the day, but most of us will still be staying on the drier side. Better chances for rain will be arriving by your Labor Day weekend with scattered to numerous showers and storms likely each day through early next week. While I know this isn’t exactly the best timing for any outdoor activities you may have planned, it would be a good idea to start having some indoor backups. Highs will stay in the mid 80s with added cloud cover and rain chances.

