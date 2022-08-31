Quincy Casey named starter for Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Aqeel Glass left behind a decorated career at Alabama A&M. The two time Black College Football Player of the Year leaves Alabama A&M as the best Quarterback in the history of the Bulldogs storied franchise. Head Coach Connell Maynor hopes Quincy Casey can fill a major void under center heading into the 2022 College Football season.

Casey, a redshirt sophomore, was named the starter for the Bulldogs season opener against the Blazers of UAB (Thursday, 7 PM). Casey will start, backup quarterback Xavier Lankford will also see playing time.

“Quincy Casey is probably gonna be the starter,” Maynor said during his game week press conference. “But Xavier Lankford will get some playing time. So, that’s kinda where we are with the quarterback position. Both of those guys performed well at camp, but Quincy was able to edge him out, barley. but like I said, I have confidence in both of those guys that they can get us where we need to be.”

The Bulldogs will wait until game time to make a decision on Wide Receiver Abdul Fati-Ibrahim. The All-SWAC performer suffered a lower leg injury during Fall camp.

“He’s a game time decision,” Maynor added. “To be honest with you, if he’s not 100 percent, I’m not gonna play him because I need him for the SWAC and the SWAC run. I don’t wanna to bring him back early and re injure it and we don’t have him for Fam (Florida A&M) and the rest of our conference games. So if he’s not 100 percent ready to go, I’m probably not gonna play him, but more than likely you probably won’t see him, but there is a slight, slight chance. "

The strength of the offense may rely withing the offensive line. All five starters return to help lead an explosive running back position led by another All-SWAC performer in Gary Quarles. Quarles rushed for 1,003 yards last season. Maynor hopes the offensive line will be recognized at season’s end.

“Our quarterbacks (last season) are first team, players of the year, three receivers that are first team, running back’s first team, got a thousand yards every year, those guys (offensive line) should be first team all conference,” Maynor said. “But again, it’s voted on by the leagues coaches, and for whatever reason they don’t vote our guys. The games are won up front. The quarterback can’t throw the ball, the running back can’t get to the hole if they don’t have holes. So the key to being successful on offense is having a good offensive line. So they have to protect the quarterback open up holes for the running back, and if you don’t have a line you’re not gonna be able to do a lot on the offensive side of the ball.”

After the Bulldogs contest with UAB, the program travels to face the Troy Trojans Saturday September 10th (6 PM).

