Portion of Big Cove road closed until Wednesday afternoon

By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that a section of Big Cove Rd. will be closed until Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the closure will last from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The section of Big Cove Rd. will start at Montdale Rd. and go to Covewood Dr.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in the area and if possible, seek alternate routes.

