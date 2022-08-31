Deals
Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs

One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal. (Source: CNN Portugal)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal.

According to researchers from the University of Lisbon, the owner of some private property in Pombal first discovered part of the fossil in 2017. That person contacted paleontologists at the University of Lisbon.

A team from the school began excavating the land, and earlier this month, the researchers recovered remains of hips that were 6.5 feet long.

Based on the size of the hips, paleontologists say the dinosaur was nearly 40 feet tall and more than 80 feet long.

The animal was a sauropod – a group of herbivorous dinosaurs characterized by having a long neck and tail.

Paleontologists say the dinosaur lived around 135 million years ago during the upper Jurassic period.

The researchers plan to continue excavating the property to look for more parts of the skeleton.

