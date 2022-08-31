Deals
One person in critical condition after being hit by car

By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car on Hwy. 231/431 near Kinnard Mill Rd.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that a Huntsville Police Officer was involved in the crash while on their way to work Tuesday night.

Webster says that the person was taken to Huntsville Trauma Services in critical condition.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

