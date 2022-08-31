Multi-vehicle accident closes NB lanes on I-65 in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle accident closed the northbound side of I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near MM292.

No word on any injuries.

Drivers are asked to take another route.

