Major crash causing congestion on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that there is a major crash on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle.

According to the post, the crash is on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that southbound traffic from Hwy. 31 is being diverted to Nanceford Rd. to Hwy. 55 to Evergreen Rd. to Hwy. 157 and back to I-65.

The post says that the crash is on the detour route for a closure on I-65. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to avoid the area and says that there is heavy congestion on the roadway at this time.

