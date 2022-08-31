Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A police officer in Virginia is being praised for helping a hawk caught in a car’s grill get free.

The Fairfax County Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page detailing Officer McLemore’s efforts.

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)

They said she was called to an area of an interstate highway after a driver realized there was a hawk in their car’s grill.

McLemore helped free the hawk and had it taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retail space, apartments coming to Huntsville
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
Hampton was arrested after officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered an altered...
Decatur Police arrest man with gun at high school football game
Anthonie Dakota Swallow, 25
Limestone Co. man charged for picking up Mississippi teen reported missing
North Huntsville reinvestment
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
Tina Dianne Bryant
Decatur apartment manager arrested for allegedly stealing rent money, out on bond

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Teen charged with negligent homicide files for youthful offender status
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness
Christian Tyler Parker
Trinity man arrested for allegedly assaulting 3 police officers